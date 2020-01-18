Marvel's Iron Man VR has also been postponed, here is the new release date

Share it:

It seems that the long list of postponed titles does not want to be interrupted and to add to the appeal there is also Marvel's Iron Man VR, the particular exclusive PlayStation dedicated to all owners of a virtual reality headset.

Accomplice perhaps the recent postponement of Marvel's Avengers, which we remind you is expected now for September 2020, the game will no longer arrive on February 28, 2020. The new release date is in fact set at May 15, 2020, the exact period when Marvel's Avengers should have made their debut.

Here is the message published by the development team on official social channels:

"To make sure we respect our vision of the game and live up to our incredible community, we made the difficult decision to postpone Marvel's Iron Man VR to May 15, 2020. We appreciate your patience and understanding. We will soon be providing you with new details about game!"

We remind you that to accompany the release of Marvel's Iron Man VR there will be the Standard and Deluxe versions, inside which you will find additional costumes with which to customize your Tony Stark. Waiting to get our hands on the game, we also recommend you take a look at our tried and tested Marvel's Iron Man VR.