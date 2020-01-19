Marvel's Iron Man VR for PS4 is also delayed and will arrive in May

Share it:

The Avengers will not meet in May, as planned, but at least one of them will fight to save humanity. It will not do it on February 28, as announced, as Camouflaj has revealed in social networks that need more time to polish the gaming experience. So things, Marvel's Iron Man VR, an exclusive PlayStation 4 developed with Sony's virtual reality glasses in mind, will not be marketed until 15 th of May.

“In order to honor our vision and meet the expectations of our wonderful community, we have taken the hard decision to delay Marvel's Iron Man VR to May 15, ”the developer has published. “We appreciate your patience and your understanding. You will hear about us very soon! ”

In this new production, we will put ourselves in the shoes of Tony Stark, who turned into Iron Man, must fly through the air and defeat his enemies. Encased in our virtual reality glasses – and therefore, in the costume of the superhero -, there will be nothing left but to observe the surroundings and be attentive to possible attacks.

Marvel's Avengers, also delayed

The week of January 13 to 17 has been chosen by several companies to announce the delays of their video games. Interestingly, Square Enix revealed earlier this week that Marvel's Avengers, the Avengers game created by Crystal Dynanics, will not be released in May, since it will not be finished until September 4.

But not only superheroes need more preparation. Square Enix also reported that Final Fantasy VII Remake it would be delayed until April 10 (practically one month), while CD Projekt RED has opted for a long delay. Your expected production, Cyberpunk 2077, I was going to go out in stores on April 16. However, in the end it will be commercialized on September 17

