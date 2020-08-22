Marvel’s Iron Man VR evolves: all the news of the update with the New Game Plus

Share it:

Blaine Higdon of the Camouflaj team confirms the launch of the first “Major Update” of Marvel’s Iron Man VR: the update enriches the gaming experience with a new free update for Marvel’s Iron Man VR with many new features including New Game Plus, new weapons and modes additional

The update in question, completely free for those who already own the title in Virtual Reality on PlayStation 4, introduces the required mode New Game + which allows the emulators of Iron Man to replay the story while keeping all the upgrades and Research Points acquired in the so-called “first run”.

With the update that brings Camouflaj’s VR experience to version 1.06, you can grapple with the challenges offered by the title in Supreme mode, a new level of difficulty that will put the most experienced players to the test. In addition to the New Game Plus and Supreme difficulty, the latest patch adds new weapons such as the Continuous Ray Repulsor, the EM Cannon, the Micro-swarm and the Gravitational Bomb.

In addition to these weapons, the Armor Station in Tony Stark’s garage will see the entrance of new challenges and more personalized decorations. Finally, with update 1.06 of Marvel’s Iron Man VR, we will see gods reduced loading times, adding an option to skip cutscenes of already completed missions, and turning two story missions into optional side activities. Before leaving you to the comments, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our review of Marvel’s Iron Man VR.