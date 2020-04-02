 Marvel’s Iron Man VR delayed “until further notice”

Share it:

The coronavirus lashes the superhero gaming industry, the virtual reality experience being the first affected "Marvel’s Iron Man VR". In January we knew that the title was delayed, and instead of launching in late February, it would launch on May 15. However, the current crisis forces Sony Interactive Entertainment to completely delay those plans.

Through a tweet, the company has announced that both this Iron Man-focused game and the game "The Last of Us Part II" (which was to be launched on May 29), are delayed, without venturing to give a new date, since everything will depend on the current circumstance.

Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve. – PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

This game destined for PlayStation 4, as long as you have the VR device, puts us in the shoes of Tony Stark, and more specifically, in his armor, to carry out a heroic mission to save the world and in which we must face the villain Ghost.