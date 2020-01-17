 Marvel’s Iron Man VR delayed to May 15

General News

We continue talking about videogame delay, and after the announcement of the other day of the videogame delay “Marvel’s Avengers”, now it is also announced that the virtual reality game focused on Iron Man is also late. The videogame “Iron Man VR” now begins to release the 15 th of May.

Camouflaj, the developer of the PS4 game, has notified this change of release date, previously set for February 28, by Twitter excusing, as usual in these cases, to improve the title to meet the expectations that fans have deposited in it.

In order to fulfill our vision and meet the high expectations of our incredible community, we have made the difficult decision to move ‘Marvel’s Iron Man VR’ as of May 15, 2020. We really appreciate your patience and understanding. Soon you will hear from us again!

Developed by Camouflaj, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Marvel Games, the games will allow us to almost literally put Tony Stark's suit on a heroic mission to save the world.

