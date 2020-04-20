Marvel's great parallel if you play Avengers (2012) and Infinity War (2018) at the same time

Share it:

The increased free time on the part of the population due to confinement is serving for fans to research and marathon their favorite movies with the intention of discovering more details and hidden winks. The Avengers (2012) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018) they are the last two protagonists of a curious parallelism that is hard to believe that it is purely accidental.

As you know, the post-credits scene from The Avengers served to introduce Thanos, the galactic threat that had convinced Loki to carry out the Chitauri invasion on Earth. In turn, Infinity War was the culmination of all that recurring plan in the Infinity Saga: the collection of all the Infinity Stones to place in the Gauntlet, snap your fingers and wipe out 50% of the population, in one ending. impressive precisely because we are not used to seeing bad guys win in superhero movies.

As the user QuidVacuo has shared on Twitter, if one plays both films at the same time, in the same moment that Peter Parker vanishes to ashes in the arms of Tony Stark and Nebula says "he did it", referring to the Click, which had taken place in Wakanda, Thanos 2012, smiles as he completes his plan.

If you put 'AVENGERS' and 'AVENGERS INFINITY WAR' together, Thanos will smile when Nebula says he did. pic.twitter.com/LbjUJBSpfY – 👁️𐋀 QuidVacuo 𐋀👁️ (@QuidVacuo_) April 20, 2020

Anyone would think that this is a simple coincidence, but it is not the first time that Marvel Studios has paid such unhealthy attention to this detail. It should be remembered that the phrase "I love you 3000"What Tony Stark tells his daughter Morgan in Endgame was also made up of the length of all the footage from the 23 films that have made up the Infinity Saga, Phases 1, 2 and 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

