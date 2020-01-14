Marvel's Eternal already has official synopsis

Share it:

Phase 4 of the UCM will begin very soon, with Black Widow (of which we have already seen a new trailer). However, we do not fool anyone if we tell you that one of the most anticipated films of it is The Eternal. Not surprisingly, it is expected that he can take over from The Avengers, at least in terms of offering us much more superheroes on screen than other minor productions. Now, Disney has released the official synopsis of the film.

Thus begins the synopsis: "The Eternal Marvel Studios presents an exciting new team of superheroes in the Marvel film universe, former aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. After the Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy the forces out of the shadows to gather against humanity's oldest enemy, The Deviants. ".

From there, continue with the great cast that you will have: "The outstanding cast includes Richard Madden as the almighty Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, lover of humanity, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma. Hayak as the wise leader and Spiritual Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young and old Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the most distant Druig and Angelina Jolie as the fierce Thena warrior. Kit Harrington was chosen as Dane Whitman. ".

Finally it ends with everything related to the address: "Directed by Chloe Zhao, who directed the acclaimed Sundance film, The Rider, and produced by Kevin Feige, Los Eternos premieres in US theaters on November 6, 2020.". Remember that, if there is no change, the release date will be the same for our country. What do you think of the synopsis?

Source: Heroic Hollywood