Marvel's 'Birds of Prey'? This is how Margot Robbie reacts

During an interview with the cast of 'Birds of prey', the presenter had a considerable lapse. One almost unforgivable for comic book fans: in line to call Pepsi Coca-Cola, Cola-Cao Nesquik. In that line.

Therefore it is normal that Margot Robbie, the architect of this movie, will change the gesture when the error happened. The presenter Michael Strahan He called 'Birds of Prey' as … a Marvel movie. Yes. Things that happen. Robbie and the rest of the cast, Jurnee Smollet-Bell, Rosie Perez Y Ella Jay Basco, they were somewhat cut before the blunder. Robbie is a producer of the DC movie and had a big turnout in everything that goes on behind the scenes, so it makes sense why she might be a bit upset about the mistake.

Strahan was interviewing part of the cast, which is still in full promotion of the latest DC Comics superhero adventure, when he just mentioned the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The camera catches the cast and you can easily see Robbie's face making a small, subtle gesture, almost as if he was muttering something. Suddenly you can notice the discomfort in the interview, despite Perez correcting him. Strahan, clearly ashamed, tries to continue the conversation as he can. Below you can see the moment collected in networks.

Margot Robbie does not seem too angry, but it may be a bit annoying if given the mistake of confusing the studio that produced this movie. Normally it wouldn't be a big problem, but there are some comic book fans who like to face Marvel against DC. Marvel Studios has been the big winner at the box office and projects are everywhere, so it is normal for these confusions to come out, although in an interview as in this case you have to be more careful.

'Birds of prey' arrives this weekend, and although it is not expected to be a record debut, it has been predicted that the film will go well at the box office. The first reviews have been positive.