Marvel's Avengers X Fortnite: Hulk Smashers pickaxe for free by completing the Beta

The July War Table of Marvel's Avengers aired a little while ago also reserved some surprises for the players of Fortnite, who will be particularly enticed to participate in the Beta of the new game dedicated to the most powerful superheroes on Earth.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players who connect their Square Enix Members and Epic Games accounts and who complete the three HARM room challenges included in the Marvel's Avengers Beta free pickaxe Hulk Smashers with the bonus style of the Hulkbuster (both visible above) for use in the free-to-play Fortnite.

Marvel's Avengers Beta will kick off on August 7 on Playstation 4 and August 14 on Xbox One and PC for all those who have booked the game, in any of its editions. The Open Beta accessible to anyone will start on August 14 on PS4 and August 21 on Xbox One and PC. Today's War Table offered us an overview and a walkthrough of all the content that will be included in the Beta, in addition to the official Italian 4K trailer of Occhio di Falco, the first Avenger to join the game for free after the launch.

Marvel's Avengers, remember, is expected on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia for September 4th. The free update to PS5 and Xbox Series X will be available from the debut of the next-gen consoles.