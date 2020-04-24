 Marvel’s Avengers will have T-rating and reconfirmed microtransactions

Share it:

The revelation of the rating that the video game will have "Marvel’s Avengers" leaves us a summary of details about the expected title that is currently scheduled to be released on 4th of September, after the last delay made to further debug the game by Square Enix.

In addition to knowing that you will have the "T" rating (Teen / Adolescentes), that is, from 13 years old, due to their language, soft blood and violence, something that has also sounded in the past is confirmed, and that are the microtransactions, that is, a game purchase system.

In the past this has been discussed about purchases but they assured that it would only affect the personalization of the characters, so that missions, heroes and regions would be completely free. At the moment there is no news on that front.

To this is added a brief description of the game that basically summarizes what we already know:

This is an action-adventure game in which players take on the role of the Avengers fighting against an evil corporation. From a third-person perspective, players participate in a variety of combat missions using each character's weapons / abilities; characters use melee combat (eg punches, kicks, throws, punches), pistols and machine guns, lasers, launched projectiles (eg hammer, shield, rock) to defeat enemies. Combat can be frantic, with frequent explosions, screams of pain, and gunshots. The word "sh * t" is heard in the game.

The game will launch on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia and Xbox One.

Via information | ESRB