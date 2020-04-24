General News

 Marvel’s Avengers will have T-rating and reconfirmed microtransactions

April 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of the game Avengers (2020)

The revelation of the rating that the video game will have "Marvel’s Avengers" leaves us a summary of details about the expected title that is currently scheduled to be released on 4th of September, after the last delay made to further debug the game by Square Enix.

In addition to knowing that you will have the "T" rating (Teen / Adolescentes), that is, from 13 years old, due to their language, soft blood and violence, something that has also sounded in the past is confirmed, and that are the microtransactions, that is, a game purchase system.

In the past this has been discussed about purchases but they assured that it would only affect the personalization of the characters, so that missions, heroes and regions would be completely free. At the moment there is no news on that front.

READ:  Shazam 2: Set to release on end of 2020

To this is added a brief description of the game that basically summarizes what we already know:

This is an action-adventure game in which players take on the role of the Avengers fighting against an evil corporation. From a third-person perspective, players participate in a variety of combat missions using each character's weapons / abilities; characters use melee combat (eg punches, kicks, throws, punches), pistols and machine guns, lasers, launched projectiles (eg hammer, shield, rock) to defeat enemies. Combat can be frantic, with frequent explosions, screams of pain, and gunshots. The word "sh * t" is heard in the game.

The game will launch on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia and Xbox One.

Via information | ESRB

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.