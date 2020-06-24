Marvel's Avengers will be one of the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch games, free upgrade

Share it:

Pending the War Table event scheduled for June 24, Square Enix has announced that Marvel's Avenger will be one of the launch games for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, available on these platforms simultaneously with their debut.

Versions for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia remain scheduled for September 4th, the owners of the current generation console versions will receive the next-gen upgrade for free, bailouts will also be transferred, Cross Gen Play support is confirmed, limited to the consoles of the same family, therefore PS4 players will be able to play with PS5 users and players on Xbox One with players active on Xbox Series X.

Square Enix announces that the PlayStation 5 version will have extremely fast loading times and will enjoy improvements in terms of resolution and texture quality, as well as presenting the support for Ray Tracing, for DualSense haptic controls and 3D audio. In addition, it is made that players will be able to select two different modes called "Enhanced Graphics Mode" is "High Frame Rate Mode", the former offers a better glance at the expense of the framerate while the latter favors the latter.

Details on the Xbox Series X, Google Stadia and PC versions will be released soon, to find out more we just have to wait for the Marvel's Avengers War Table show Wednesday 24 June at 19:00, Italian time.