Marvel’s Avengers welcomes MCU actors in a DeepFake video

The content creator who runs BabyZone’s YouTube channel used a Neural Network to make a Marvel’s Avengers DeepFake video using the faces of the MCU actors.

Taking a cue from works such as the one related to the DeepFake video of Uncharted 4 with Nathan Fillon, the youtuber used an algorithm to replace the face of the original characters of Marvel’s Avengers with that of the actors of the blockbusters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Scrolling through the scenes of the video reconstructed by the content creator we can thus glimpse Robert Downey Jr. while interacting in the double role of Tony Stark and Iron Man with the other superheroes of the action adventure by Crystal Dynamics such as Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

Despite the inevitable graphic imperfections due to the complexity of the operations to be performed to allow the Neural Network to recreate the different facial expressions of the characters on the screen, the youtuber’s experiment can be said to be complete.

Let us know what you think of this video, but first we remind you that Crystal Dynamics recently unveiled the third Marvel’s Avengers War Table. The new media event will be held on Tuesday 1 September and will allow us to deepen the aspects related to the content accessible to the launch, the progression of the superheroes and what awaits us in the months following the release, scheduled for 4 September on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.