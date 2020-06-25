Marvel's Avengers: We see cooperative War Zone missions in action

Share it:

After introducing us to the new trailer of the story of Marvel's Avengers and the Hero Mission "Once an Avenger" as Thor, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics they also showed us the War Zone mode, which can be tackled either alone or in a cooperative.

Campaign Hero Missions – such as Once an Avenger – can only be tackled solo. They are meant to advance the story and showcase the unique abilities of all the heroes who gradually come together on the team. The War Zone missions, protagonists of the gameplay movie at the opening of the news, will instead be confrontable alone (with other AI-ruled heroes) or in a group of up to four people, with any hero available. Each mission will be automatically balanced based on team size and player level.

Like Hero Missions, War Zone Missions can also be started from the War Table. They will be descend into the main story and will be awarded by famous Marvel universe characters such as Hank Pym, Jarvis and Maria Hill. Completing them will help advance and improve individual heroes' abilities. During the show, several details on the game world were also revealed, from the AIM research facilities to the ruined aircraft, which can be explored by players for rewards, equipment and experience points.

Marvel's Avengers will be released on September 4 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. Square Enix also confirmed that the free update for PS5 and Xbox Series X will be available from the launch of the next-gen consoles.