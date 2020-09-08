Marvel’s Avengers: we discover the voice actors of Iron Man, Thor, Hulk and the other Avengers

Share it:

A few rounds from the distribution of Marvel’s Avengers, we take a step beyond the joystick and discover together the stellar cast of the title Crystal Dynamics e Square Enix: you may find exciting surprises!

The names are so many, as well as the indefatigable ones Marvel heroes, and for simplicity we will report below the list of the main characters, their respective voice actors and the main merits of their careers.

Tony Stark/ Iron Man: Nolan North

His most famous roles are Nathan Drake in the saga Uncharted, Edward Richtofen nella saga Call of Duty and Spectrum in Destiny 2but much loved is also Sergeant Forge in Halo Wars; Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin in the saga Batman: Arkham; David in The Last of Us; il Principe in Prince of Persia; Desmond Miles in Assassin’s Creed and, little gem, Stoick the Immense in Dragon Trainer.

Captain America: Jeff Schine

Most will have met him as Carlos Oliveira in Resident Evil 3; T5 and Frak Aiello in Call of Duty: WWII; King of Hearts e Stra-That-Dreams in Wastelands 3; Romer Shoal in Disintegration; Javier in The Walking Dead: A New Frontier and in those of Danny Burke in Mafia III.

Thor: Travis Willingham



His interpretations of Aced in are unforgettable Kingdom Hearts; Large Rattler in The Last of Us; Wilson Fisk in Spider-Man; The Flash in Injustice and Knuckles in the saga of Sonic, but also Gideon Jura in Magic: The Gathering Arena; Hal-Fred Glitchbot in Overwatch; Friederic-104 in Halo 5; Paul Harmon in Far Cry 4 e Harvey Dent in Batman: The Telltale Series.

Bruce Banner: Troy Baker

His Joel di The Last of Us needs no introduction, as do Jason Todd and Two-Face (and even Joker) in Batman: Arkham. The most recent Higgs in Death Stranding and historians Ocelot in Metal Gear Solid; Sinestro in Injustice; Lyndon in Diablo III; Booker DeWitt in BioSock Infinite and Orkos in God of War. With his friend Nolan North he also split the microphone in Uncharted, playing Samuel Drake, and now the two are working on DiRT 5, while among his next projects the long-awaited The Medium by Blooper Team.

Hulk: Darin The Paul

Sue the voices of Benjamin Hancock in Death Stranding; Ardyn Izunia in Final Fantasy XV; Revenant in Apex Legends; Dr. Loris in Fallout 76; J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man; the emperor Calus in Destiny 2 and finally Sergeant Winter in Fortnite.

Black Widow: Laura Bailey

Of Bailey’s many roles stand out above all Abby in The Last of Us; Kait Diaz in Gears 5; Jaina Proudmoore in World of Warcraft, but also famous are Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man; Nadine Ross in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy; Lucina in Fire Emblem; Olympia Vale in Halo 5: Guardians. For Bailey it is not the first test as Natasha Romanoff: she has already played the Russian spy in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite, Disney Infinity and in numerous animated TV series.

Kamala Khan: Sandra Saad

Sue the voices of Nadia in Call of Duty; Pepper Pox e Jez the Preacher Goob Batter in Rage 2; Repo e Isabelle Smith Waltz in Fallout 76: Among the recent collaborations that with Netflix and his Wizards: Tales of Arcadia, third chapter of the fantasy series created by Guillermo del Toro in collaboration with DreamWorks.

Nick Fury: Charles Parnell

The videogame roles are not many, among the few August Bradley in Mass Effect: Andromeda, Masai in The Warriors and secondary entries in Call of Duty e GTA V. His career on the small and big screen is instead more varied: soon we will see him in the role of Warlock in Top Gun: Maverick, but he also played Jeter in The Last Ship, Miles in the movie Million Little Pieces and appeared in minor roles in TV series Constantine; The Mentalist; NCIS; CSI e Fringe.

JARVIS: Harry Hadden-Paton

Sue the voices of Artoirel in Final Fantasy XIV, Clarence e Ichabod in Vampire e del Red Prince in Divinity: Original Sin II, he also played Bertie Hexham in Downton Abbey; Martin Charteris in The Crown and Doctor Granger in the film The Little Stranger.

Taskmaster: Walter Gray IV

With his Seraphite, Gray also made his mark in The Last of Us 2, but we also remember it for the geologist in Death Stranding, Khan in Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier and for some minor roles in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order; Spider-Man e God of War.

Abomination: Jamieson Price

Leading roles include Baine Bloodhoof in World of Warcraft; Paul Phoenix in Tekken 7; Yarn in Legends of Runterra, Falcon in Daemon X Machina; Ga Jiar in Xenoblade Chronicles X, but also Metal Knight in One punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows; Miller in Metro Exodus; Raidou in Dead or Alive 6; Duke Pantarel in Tales of Vesperia; Commander in Monster Hunter: World e Nathaniel in Darksider II. He also appeared in the more recent Dorohedoro and Altered Carbon: Resleeved, both available on Netflix.

M.O.D.O.K.: Usman Ally

Sue the voices of Kai in Fast and Furious Crossroads, Asav in Uncharted, Zamarak in The Elder Scrolls Online. He also played the hooked henchman in A Series of Unfortunate Events with Neil Patrick Harris and minor roles in NCIS, Suits and, just this year, it hit theaters in Damon Lindelof’s The Hunt.

To learn more, we refer you to our review of Marvel’s Avengers and the focus on Laura Bailey and the iconic Troy Baker and Nolan North.