Marvel’s Avengers vs Gotham Knights: in video the differences between the two superhero games

A few days after the announcement of Gotham Knights at the DC FanDome and one step away from the arrival in the stores of Marvel’s Avengers, we decided to compare the two products in a dedicated video.

These two games are not in fact different only because of the protagonists (one based on Marvel superheroes and the other DC Comics), but also for their structure: if Marvel’s Avengers is a title with continuous support that will be expanded over time with injections Constant and free of content, Gotham Kinghts is instead a complete game with a story that can be experienced from start to finish alone or in the company of a friend. However, this is only one of the many differences between the two games that you can find in our video just published on the Everyeye YouTube channel.

Before leaving you to the video, we take this opportunity to remind you that on our pages you can find all the details on the weight of the day one patch and opening hours of the Marvel’s Avengers servers, which can be played by the owners of the special editions already from next Tuesday 1 September 2020. All others will be able to play on PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Steam from 4 September 2020, or three days later.