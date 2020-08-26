Marvel’s Avengers: unveiled the third War Table between gameplay, progression and content

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After having pitted the incredible numbers of the Beta of Marvel’s Avengers, the authors of Crystal Dynamics confirm that they want to organize a third War Table to discuss the contents accessible by those who intend to wear the shoes of the Avengers since their expected action adventure launch.

The next digital event dedicated to the superheroes of the next blockbuster in continuous development by Square Enix will be held at ore 19:00 Italian of Tuesday 1 September and, as with previous streams, it will be broadcast simultaneously on YouTube and Twitch.

Judging by the advances offered to us by Square Enix, the third War Table promises to be the richer in information and surprises: “The event will provide all the information players will need to begin their adventure when the title comes out. Particular attention will be paid to the progression system and the techniques to be adopted to deal with the over 50 types of enemies in the game, as well as providing clarifications and additional details on the high-level content of Marvel’s Avengers “.

Also during the War Table at the beginning of September, the endgame activities to be carried out inAvengers Initiative after finishing the main story and reaching a high level with your alter-ego. The event organized by Crystal Dynamics will then open a window on the future of the title to provide advances on free post-launch content such as additional heroes, villains, missions, settings and new modes.

In giving you an appointment at the next War Table, we remind you that Marvel’s Avengers will be available from 4 September on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, with the nextgen versions for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 destined to arrive on the market during the holiday season.