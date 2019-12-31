Marvel's Avengers: two unannounced heroes revealed by new LEGO sets?

Share it:

There are still a few months to make his debut on the videogame market of Marvel's Avengers, title dedicated to the famous Marvel heroes currently in development at the Crystal Dynamics studios.

Until now, the software house has presented a cast of protagonists made up of six Avengers. To the originally announced Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow is Hulk in fact, Ms Marvel / Kamala Khan was later added. The development team, in discussing the post-launch support that will be offered to production, has already confirmed that it is working on additional characters for Marvel's Avengers. Although they show that they have eighty years of Marvel comic book history to draw from, Crystal Dynamics has not yet revealed the identity of these mysterious superheroes.

However, an unexpected indication of this could have come from the presentation of two new LEGO sets. Dedicated respectively to Black Panther is Hawk eye, a detail present in the respective descriptions attracted the attention of part of the gaming community. In both, the villain is indeed represented by agents of A.I.M (Advanced Idea Mechanics), an organization that will oppose the Avengers within Marvel's Avengers. At the same time, the LEGO sets do not seem to present links with film productions or Disney + series dedicated to the Avengers.

That Black Panther and Hawkeye are destined to enter, already at launch or later, in the cast of the game Crystal Dynamics? Obviously, these are now simple speculation. To find out which heroes will appear in Marvel's Avengers or not, we can only wait for official communications from the software house!