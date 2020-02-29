Marvel's Avengers themselves have witnessed a wedding held in Galicia

Share it:

The success of the superheroes of Marvel It transcends well beyond comic books or Marvel Studios movies. On this occasion, a couple in love has decided to give a fun and epic touch to their wedding with the participation of The Avengers among the guests of their wedding.

According to the report published by La Voz de Galicia, Gabriel Domínguez (the boyfriend) declares himself passionate about Spider-man and the Marvel franchises, so Sabrina Alfonso, his wife, and he enjoyed a most original wedding on October 4, 2019. "They are my family of geeks," Gabriel said of his friends. "We shared Marvel fanaticism, so I knew they were going to bring the costumes. What I didn't expect is that at the ceremony, the only serious moment of the whole wedding was already like that. I flipped, but it was amazing."

The closest guests to the couple appeared dressed as Hulk, Iron-Man, Thor or Captain America, among others. In addition, not everything was in the mere characterization of the guests, but they also organized the most fun and unforgettable action scenes. "During the cocktail, they prepared a dance around the pool. They ended up throwing some bags full of coins, their wedding gifts for us, and, of course, throwing themselves for them!" Said the groom.

The couple also reaffirms the great attraction they felt when they met, worthy of a film of Marvel studios. In addition, Gabriel asked for Sabrina's hand in a very special way according to the words of the bride: "While strolling in the Retiro boats, he suddenly put on the Spider Man's mask and took out of his pocket a little box lined with Marvel images. I said yes, without hesitation for a second. "

This is one of the many fun stories that the exciting world of comics leaves us in national lands. Something that this particular Marvel fan will be very happy to know is that Spider-man 3 is getting closer and that Tom Holland already knows everything about the movie.