Marvel's Avengers: the skill tree and skins of Captain America and Thor

During the Beta of Marvel's The Avengers, players were able to choose to play a hero of their choice between Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow and Ms. Marvel. The other two, Captain America is ThorUnfortunately, they were only briefly playable during the "A-Day" prologue, so it was not possible to properly test their potential.

Someone, however, has succeeded. The youtuber TonyBingGaming he had the opportunity to extensively control Captain America and Thor, and consequently analyze in detail their combat system, the skill tree and take a look at the unlockable costumes. To our delight, he also made two in-depth videos, through which he shared his discoveries about two of the most powerful heroes on Earth. You can find them attached to this news, enjoy!

Marvel's Avengers, we recall, is expected on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia for the September 4th. The free update to PS5 and Xbox Series X will be available from the debut of next-gen consoles. The names of some heroes have been extrapolated from the Beta files, including Black Panther and Doctor Strange, who could debut after launch. To date, the only additional heroes already confirmed are Hawkeye, Ant-Man and Spider-Man exclusively on PS4 and PS5.