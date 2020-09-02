Marvel’s Avengers: the rich launch content in the video of the third War Table

Share it:

In the third War Table of Marvel’s Avengers, the guys from Crystal Dynamics illustrate the numerous accessible contents at the launch of the ambitious action adventure published by Square Enix.

The video proposed by the Californian software house focuses on the rich plethora of activities to be carried out by playing our favorite superhero. After completing the first phase to familiarize themselves with the combat system, enthusiasts will be given ample freedom of choice in the missions to be completed to gain experience, equipment and elements for aesthetic customization.

Across the Strategic Table we will be able to immerse ourselves in the challenges related to Events and activities on a daily and weekly basis: to break the rhythm of these missions we will have the opportunity to try our hand at the Tasks entrusted by the various factions that will interact with the Avengers. The intention of Crystal Dynamics is therefore to build a playful system which appears to be solid right from the launch: with time, and a support to which the Redwood City authors themselves promise to commit themselves “for years”, we will see the addition of further modalities. .

In the phase immediately following the release, for example, we will be able to engage in wave battles of the Mega Hives, with endgame challenges to be faced preferably in a cooperative. Marvel’s Avengers is scheduled for release on September 4th on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, as well as on PS5 and Xbox Series X coinciding with the arrival on the market of the nextgen consoles from Sony and Microsoft.