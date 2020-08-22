Marvel’s Avengers, the Open Beta starts: download link on PC, PS4 and Xbox One – Updated

Share it:

Curious to try Marvel’s Avengers, the new action / adventure with online elements dedicated to the most powerful heroes on Earth? Good news! After two weeks with restrictions, today 21 August the Open Beta weekend officially begins on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Stadia is excluded).

Access to the Marvel’s Avengers Open Beta will be allowed to everyone, without any limitation, starting from 21:00 today Friday 21 August until the same time on Sunday 23 August. Update: servers have been opened early on all platforms!

To participate, to begin with, you need to download the game client, which happens to be already available for preload. We advise you to download the data already now, so that you will be very ready when the servers are opened.

Keep in mind that it is also it is mandatory to have a Square Enix account. If you have not registered it yet (if you want you can also use that of Final Fantasy XIV), you can do it for free by going to this address. Also in this case we advise you to do it immediately, so as not to take time away from the action tonight.

Contents of the Beta

La Beta include four Hero Campaign missions, three HARM room challenges, four War Zones and five Landing Zones. The four Hero Missions are The Broken Light, To Find Olympia, Missing Links, and Help Doctor Banner. Two of them include battles with famous Marvel super villains.

On PlayStation 4 it is possible to access all the components of the Beta, both for single player and online cooperatives, without a PlayStation Plus subscription. On Xbox One, you need a subscription to Live Gold to participate in the online cooperative.

Rewards

By playing the Marvel’s Avengers Beta you can get 2 plaques which will then be available in the full game. The plates are aesthetic elements that can be equipped in the game profile. You can get one of these plaques by participating in the BETA and the other by completing the 3 challenges of the HARM room. Plaques will appear in the game after linking it to the Square Enix Members account. The two plates are the only elements that will carry over into the full game. Everything else, including character and story progress, gear and more, it will not be transferred. However, Beta progress is retained from one weekend to the next, so if you’ve been to one of the previous ones you can pick up where you left off.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players who link their Square Enix Members and Epic Games accounts and who complete the three HARM room challenges will get the Hulk Smashers pickaxe with the bonus Hulkbuster style from use in free-to-play Fortnite.

Marvel’s Avengers, we recall, is expected on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia for September 4th. The free update to PS5 and Xbox Series X will be available from the launch of the next-gen consoles.