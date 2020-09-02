Marvel’s Avengers, the Beta was a success: 6 million users played it

Share it:

With great pride the leaders of Square Enix revealed that the Beta of Marvel’s Avengers, which took place over three different weekends, was played by over 6 million people. If it is true that good morning starts in the morning, then the developers have good reasons to celebrate.

The data was shared as part of a large infographic, which also includes many other curiosities about the Beta. We thus discover that the players they spent over 27 million hours on servers (for an average of 4.5 hours each), defeating over 300 million enemies and discovering more than 175,000 legendary pieces of equipment. They spent 3 million hours in Iron Man’s armor, producing 29 trillion KWH of energy with his Arc Reactor. For all other statistics, we invite you to consult the infographic that we have attached at the bottom of this news.

Marvel’s Avengers is available in early access from today for all users who have pre-ordered the Deluxe, PlayStation Store Digital and Earth’s Mightiest Edition editions. From 4 September it will be available for purchase for all players on PlayStation, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.