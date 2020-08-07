Marvel's Avengers: the beta servers open well in advance on PS4

Share it:

Although Square Enix had announced that the doors of Marvel's Avengers closed beta would open no earlier than 9:00 pm today, August 7, 2020, it seems that the programs have undergone a pleasant change.

Anyone who has a code to download the beta and has preloaded in the last hours can already log in and start having fun in the role of Black Widow, Hulk, Captain America, Iron Man is Thor. It is not currently clear whether this early opening of the servers will entail some type of change as regards the closure of the first closed beta weekend, scheduled for 9:00 pm on Sunday.

We remind you that this first test session will be available exclusively for PlayStation 4 users with a preorder code, instead next week all owners of the Sony console will be able to download and play the beta. On the other platforms, however, everything will be postponed for a week, since those who have booked the game on Xbox One and Steam will be able to play between exactly 7 days and the third and last weekend will be open to everyone on each platform.

Have you already taken a look at the 4K video of the heroes' skills in the Marvel's Avengers beta? If you do not have the opportunity to play the beta, we also invite you to follow us tonight on the Tey channel of Everyeye, where we will play from 20:00.