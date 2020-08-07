Marvel's Avengers: the Beta played live on Twitch on Friday 7 August from 20:00

Share it:

Friday 7 August at 9pm the Beta of Marvel's Avengers will officially start, could we miss the opportunity to play it live on Twitch? Of course not, we will be live from 20:00 with many surprises and special guests!

Friday night we will then begin our adventure in the world of Marvel's Avengers, from 20:00 we will talk about the game also answering your questions and showing videos, trailers and in-depth specials. From 21:00 space instead of the gameplay, we will play with the Beta until midnight in the company of two welcome guests: MikeShowSha and Giorno Gaming, who will join Alessandro, Francesco and the editorial staff to play with the new Avengers game.

The appointment with the Beta of Marvel's Avengers it will then also extend to the next two Fridays (August 14 and 21) from 21:00 to 23:00, with the aim of keeping you company and playing with you, anyone who wants to battle universes can do so by leaving us a message below or in the Twitch chat comments, we will try to also organize matches with the community.

Therefore, it is forbidden to miss, we are waiting for you on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it this Friday from 20:00 and the next two Fridays from 9:00 pm for a new Marvel's Avengers themed adventure.