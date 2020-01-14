Marvel's Avengers, the Avengers video game is delayed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

What a day of delays we have today, all of them related to Square-Enix. If a few moments ago we told you that Final Fantasy 7 Remake has changed its release date to April, now it is the turn of Marvel's Avengers, the video game of The Avengers, which in this case will not have such a short delay.

Originally scheduled for May 15, 2020, in a Crystal Dynamics statement it has been announced that the game will pass by almost all summer, leaving after Gamescom, more specifically the 4th of September.

It has not expanded much on the causes that have led to this delay, beyond the usual "to meet the quality standards we have set." Since its official presentation in the past E3 2019, the video game developed by the authors of Rise of the Tomb Raider has been the object of criticism by much of the community, so perhaps it has been preferred to go back in some aspects and bring the title closer to the new wave of fans of "The most powerful Heroes on Earth" who have arrived via Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The beta access phases have also been modified, so we hope that at least the E3 2020 will serve to see more of the project and make the wait more bearable.

Source