Marvel's Avengers: the Avengers in action in new screenshots

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Avengers of the Marvel home have recently returned to the spotlight of the gaming world, with the team of Crystal Dynamics ready to present further details on its production.

During a fully dedicated streaming event, the software house was able to illustrate new details on the features of Marvel's Avengers. The aspects covered were varied, with the appointment War Table which was able to concentrate both on narrative aspects and on elements related to gameplay mechanics. There was also an opportunity to show off the graphic component which will shape the superhero adventures that will involve the young woman Kamala Khan and the historical members of the Avengers, from Iron Man to Captain America, passing through Thor, Hulk is Black Widow. Together with the additional information, Square Enix has also made some new ones available screenshot of Marvel's Avengers, which you can view directly at the bottom of this news: what do you think?

To recover every detail on the title presented during the live streaming organized by Crystal Dynamics, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you will find our rich video preview of Marvel's Avengers, as well as an interesting interview with the development team, in which we were able to deepen what were the main sources of inspiration and the creative process of Marvel's Avengers.