Marvel's Avengers: the arrival of the X-Men is not to be excluded

When working on a game like Marvel's Avengers you have a practically infinite roster of potential playable characters and it is difficult to satisfy all fans of the House of Ideas. Among the characters that could make many fans happy we find the X-Men, which apparently could come in the future.

To reveal it was the creative director of the game, Shaun Escayg, who during an interview talked about the possible characters coming to the game and any limitations imposed from above. In fact, it seems that Marvel has not put any post in Crystal Dynamics and that the only fundamental requirement to insert a new hero is to accompany his debut with his own story.

Here are the words of Escayg:

"We have the ability to draw heroes from all of Marvel's 80 years of history. The process by which we select these characters is simple and the important thing is to answer the question: Can we consistently place it in this world? Does Marvel like the way we put the hero into this context? In short, it's all about how we decide to write the character and propose it to the company. "

"No character can be introduced without a story of their own. It's part of the deal with Marvel, so for each of the future playable superheroes there must be a new story that allows them to deepen their knowledge of that character and a potential villain."

It therefore seems that the developers have been granted a certain degree of freedom and it is therefore very likely that they are seriously considering introducing mutants such as Wolverine, Storm, Gambit and all the others.

Speaking of new characters, we remind you that in the last few hours references to War Machine, She-Hulk and Kate Bishop have been found in the beta of Marvel's Avengers.