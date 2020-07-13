Marvel's Avengers: that's why Crystal Dynamics is taking care of the game

Share it:

That Marvel is extremely jealous of its characters is now well known, but what prompted the House of Ideas to choose Crystal Dynamics as the development team of Marvel's Avengers? It was revealed by him Bill Rosemann by Marvel Games, flanked by Shaun Escayg of Crystal Dynamics in an interview with the microphones of IGN SEA.

After have chosen Insomniac Games for Marvel's Spider-Man (and for the spin-off Spider-Man Miles Morales, arriving exclusively on PlayStation 5 during the last months of the current year), Team Ninja for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 and Camouflaj for Marvel's Iron Man VR, in fact, the turn has come to entrust one of the perhaps most complex products among those dedicated to superheroes in recent years. Being a third-person action game, Bill Rosemann confirmed that he had been enchanted by previous Crystal Dynamics works, or the reboot of tomb Raider and its sequel: Rise of the Tomb Raider. To make the agreement between the two parties even more interesting was the high number of fans of the Marvel comics in the ranks of the software house, which as we could see in the last presentation has included references to the old books everywhere.

Waiting to be able to try the result of this collaboration, we remind you that the game will arrive on the shelves of all stores starting next September 4 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The title will also receive a free upgrade for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions as of their launch.