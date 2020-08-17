Marvel's Avengers, surprise: there is also Spider-Man on the PS4 cover!

Share it:

With the opening of the pre-order sheet for Marvel's Avengers by Amazon Australia, the confirmation of the presence, on the official cover of the blockbuster action adventure of Crystal Dynamics, of an important reference to the exclusive expansion dedicated to Spider-Man arrives.

The ever-vigilant ResetEra community has in fact noticed the use by the Amazon.au store managers of an updated image of the Marvel's Avengers PS4 case. The new cover on the pre-orders tab shows a eloquent stamp which reminds users of Spider-Man's arrival in Marvel's Avengers like "PlayStation exclusive".

Although relatively small in size, the badge in question stands out for the presence of the unmistakable logo with the stylized face Spider-Man, the four icons of the PlayStation buttons and a box that highlights the exclusivity for PS4 and PS5 of the Free Spider-Man themed DLC coming in 2021.

In recent days, the Creative Director of Crystal Dynamics, Shaun Escayg, did not hide Sony's intention to want Spider-Man as the icing on the cake of this important agreement that will involve only and exclusively the users of the PlayStation versions of Marvel's Avengers. At the bottom of the news you will find the image of the updated cover that presents the sticker on the Spider-Man exclusive, but first we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our test with the Beta of Marvel's Avengers signed by Francesco Fossetti.