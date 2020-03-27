Marvel's Avengers stay home in these fan-designed posters

Share it:

The movement #Stay at home It has become the most effective weapon in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus (in addition to a legal obligation in countries in a state of alarm such as Spain). It is because of that Even Marvel's Avengers have decided to cease their heroic activity and be safe in their homes. before this unprecedented threat in their careers.

The artist Bosslogic has decided to represent this loneliness of what a world without heroes would be and has wanted to represent in a series of posters what would be the covers of Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America: The First Avenger, Avengers: Infinity War or Deadpool (next Avenger at UCM?) without its true protagonists.

It is striking to see some of the most iconic elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Captain America's vibranium shield or Thor's Mjolnir without their owners. It is a lonely and certainly sad picture, like the one we have to see when looking out the window and seeing the deserted streets.

The same resource has also been used to represent some of our favorite series. The other day we saw how the city of Atlanta was abandoned, in a picture very similar to The Walking Dead, but others like Mad Men, Breaking Bad or Stranger Things have been left deserted.

The Avengers will have to stay home for a season, at least when it comes to delays in their productions. Black Widow, scheduled to premiere on April 30 in Spain has been indefinitely delayed and series such as Falcon and the Winter Soldier had to cancel its filming in Prague when this whole situation escalated.

