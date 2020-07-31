Marvel's Avengers: Square Enix reaffirms support for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Share it:

During the War Table show on July 29, Square Enix didn't just show the contents of Marvel's Avengers and Beta the arrival of Hawkeye on the roster, the publisher reiterated the full support for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

In a press note we read that (as known) Marvel's Avengers will be released on September 4th on PS4, PC, Xbox One and Google Stadia, later later this year also on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, also "those who own the game for the current generation of consoles will be able to switch to the improved version at no additional cost, both in the event of a change from PS4 to PlayStation 5 or from Xbox One to Series X. By switching to the new generation, the player profile can be transferred and progress to continue where the experience left off. Game between different generations is also supported, to allow PS5 players to play with friends on PS4 and Xbox Series X users to connect with friends on Xbox One."

The PlayStation 5 version in particular will exploit the potential of DualSense and will support 3D audio, as (re) confirmed by the developers in a recent interview. A collaboration between Marvel's Avengers and Fortnite has also been announced that will bring Epic Games into the Battle Royale Hulk's Punch Breaker pick and the Hulkbuster style.