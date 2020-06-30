Marvel's Avengers, spotted the Daily Bugle: a cute Easter Egg

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During a digital event entirely dedicated to the Avengers' videogame adventure, Square Enix presented a considerable amount of content related to the title of Crystal Dynamics.

Among new trailers and unedited gameplay sequences, the development team had the opportunity to show the public many new details on what will be the characteristics of Marvel's Avengers. As expected, fans of the Marvel superhero universe did not waste time and analyzed every detail of the material presented during the live broadcast of War Table with great attention.

The analysis activities soon found a small but nice person Easter Egg. As you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, in one of the scenes shown by the development team it is possible to spot the character of Philip Sheldon while granting a television interview. Well, the microphone to which others are addressing is only an object imprinted with the logo of the Daily Bugle, imaginary newspaper extremely widespread in the New York of the Marvel world.

Pending the arrival of the publication date, on the pages of Everyeye you will find all the latest details on the history and gameplay of Marvel's Avengers. Thanks to an interview with Crystal Dynamics, it was also possible to learn a lot of information about the creative process that led to give life to the game.