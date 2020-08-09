Marvel's Avengers: Sony wanted Spider-Man as 'icing on the cake'

Share it:

Interviewed by WCCFTech, Shaun Escayg and Vince Napoli of Crystal Dynamics discussed the expansion of Marvel's Avengers with Spider-Man exclusively on PS4 and the place it will occupy in the playful and content framework of the new blockbuster by Square Enix.

In clarifying the doubts raised by users of other platforms at the announcement of the arrival of Marvel's Wallramp in the PlayStation version of the title only, the developer of the Marvel's Avengers combat system Naples wins he began by stating that "Spider-Man adds to the narrative arc and main story progression. It doesn't change our plans, everything we planned for the other heroes will continue as planned. But now we also have Spider-Man and the key to everything will be to It fits in with the story of the other heroes. It has to fit into what we've already created for the other characters. It was like Sony said 'hey, can you add that as a sort of icing on the cake?', but it doesn't influence or don't. nothing changes in our original vision ".

The words of Naples echo the statements of Escayg who, as Creative Director of Crystal Dynamics, specifies that "I don't want to make spoilers of any kind but I specify that our version of Spider-Man will adapt to what we had in mind with our story. He will therefore be our Spider-Man, he will be a hero who will belong to the world we were already building. with Marvel's Avengers ". Still according to Escayg, Spider-Man will have an autonomous narrative arc compared to the one that will involve the other Avengers. To those who follow us, we remind you that Marvel's Avengers will be available from September 4 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia: the expansion with Spider-Man will arrive instead in 2021 exclusively on PlayStation console, and therefore on PS4 and PS5.