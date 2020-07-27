Marvel's Avengers: second War Table show this week

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With a Tweet, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics remind us that this week the second Marvel's Avengers War Table show will air, entirely dedicated to the contents of the Beta at the start in August.

Transmission is scheduled for Wednesday 29 July at 19:00 (Italian time), obviously we will follow it live on our Twitch channel. The developers have already confirmed that the event will be dedicated to the contents of the Marvel's Avengers Beta which will be held next month according to this calendar:

From 7 to 9 August for pre-orders on PS4

From August 14 to 16 for the Xbox One and PC pre-orders, Beta publishes on PS4

From August 21 to 23 public Beta accessible to all

During the War Table we will therefore discover the contents of the trial version and (re) we'll presumably see the game in action after the gameplay shown in late June. Marvel's Avengers is expected on September 4 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, by the end of the year also on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with an ad-hoc version that will exploit the potential of the new Next-Gen consoles, on PS5 ad example the game will be optimized for DualSense and compatible with 3D Audio.