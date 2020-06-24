Marvel's Avengers PS5: cross-save and two graphics modes, dynamic 4K and 60 fps?

Share it:

After confirming that Marvel's Avengers will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X at the launch of the two consoles, Square Enix took the opportunity to reveal the features of the next-gen Sony version.

The publisher reiterates the free upgrade from PS4 and Xbox One versions to PS5 and Xbox Series X, we also discover that "those who transfer bailouts to next-gen consoles will be able to transfer player profiles and progress to pick up where they left off. Game between different generations will also be supported, to allow players on PS5 to play with friends on PS4 and Xbox Series X users to connect with friends on Xbox One."

As for the PlayStation 5 version, Square Enix reveals that "the experience on PlayStation 5 will be fluid and dynamic and will make the most of the fast SSD, the tactile sensations of DualSense and the engaging Spatial Audio. To better customize the viewing experience, on PS5 players can choose between enhanced graphics mode or high framerate mode."

Marvel's Avengers is expected for the September 4, 2020 on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at the launch of the two consoles. More details about the game will be revealed tomorrow during the Marvel's Avengers War Table event aired on Wednesday 24 June at 19:00.