Marvel's Avengers: PS4 users will be the first to access the Beta, Square Enix confirms

After announcing the pre-order bonuses and special editions of Marvel's Avengers on video, Square Enix also confirms the agreement signed with Sony to launch the Beta in exclusive thunderstorm on PlayStation 4.

From the pages of the official PS Blog, the two Japanese gaming giants reiterate that those who choose PS4 to wear the Avengers' clothes in the new adventure signed by Crystal Dynamics will be able to participate in the beta testing phase of Marvel's Avengers in advance of those who, however, decide to play the title on PC, Xbox One or Google Stadia. But that is not all.

The pass for early access to the Beta, in fact, will not be subject to the purchase of a special edition but will be granted to all those who purchase or book any version of the game on PlayStation 4, both on the PS Store and at one of the participating resellers.

Without this due clarification, Square Enix does not clarify the timing of the launch of the Beta or even its contents: presumably, the tests will take place close to the release date and will focus on the missions and activities that will gravitate around the cooperative multiplayer mode. Waiting to receive exhaustive information from the Japanese company or from Sony, we remind you that Marvel's Avengers has been recently postponed and is scheduled for release for the September 4.