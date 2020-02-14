Marvel's Avengers presents a collector's edition of 220 euros

Share it:

Square Enix has decided to present and open the reservations of the collector's edition of Marvel's Avengers, the Crystal Dynamics video game focused on some of the heroes of the Marvel house.

The edition includes a figure of this version of Captain America in great detail and 30 centimeters high. Also the Black Widow's belt buckle, a Thor's hammer keychain, a stubborn figure of Hulk, a postcard of Avengers Day where we can see Kamala Khan with his heroes, plans for an Iron Man armor, a SteelBook and an honorary pin of The Avengers.

All special editions of the game include an early access of 72 hours, allowing players to anticipate up to three days to other users for having reserved one of these editions.

This Deluxe Edition has also been detailed at the price of € 79.99 with "Exclusive obsidian outfits for your Avengers, including Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk and Ms. Marvel, as well as six exclusive obsidian nameplates to further personalize your gaming experience. Includes a free month of Marvel Unlimited (online comic book subscription service), while stocks last".

You can book any edition in the Square Enix store, but you can also take a look at your favorite specialty stores to see if they already have them available.

Marvel's Avengers will go on sale on PC, PS4, Stadia and Xbox One starting September 4, as the original release date moved recently when a series of major delays began to be announced in some of the most anticipated games of this year.

The game will tell an original story in which The Avengers are divided after a terrorist attack that ends the life of Captain America, leading to a later meeting led by Ms. Marvel, a relatively recent heroine in the Marvel universe that will star here his first video game and it has a solo television series underway.