Marvel’s Avengers played by the Pit with the Machete Gaming gang today from 7pm

It is not the first time that we have talked about Machete Gaming on the pages of Everyeye.it and today we return to do it for a special occasion which sees the Fossa involved together with Machete’s boys.

Founded by an offshoot of Machete Productions (a musical collective that sees artists such as Salmo, Nitro, Dani Faiv and Jack the Smoker on its roster), Machete Gaming is one of the most interesting realities of the Italian videogame world of recent times, capable of quickly obtaining a considerable following among the public.

Today, Friday 11 September starting at 19:00 Nitro, Hell Raton and the other members of the Machete gang will be live on the Twitch Machete TV channel together with our Francesco Fossetti to play Marvel’s Avengers, the new Avengers game published by Square Enix and now available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.

Two hours of live broadcast with the Fossa and the Machete Gaming family, ready to have fun with Thor, Hulk, Iron-Man, Captain America and the other Avengers protagonists of Marvel’s Avengers. Appointment therefore from 19:00 to 21:00 on the Machete TV channel, to find out more you can follow Machete Gaming on Instagram, so as to always be informed about all the live appointments of the gang.