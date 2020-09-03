Marvel’s Avengers: Panini Comics celebrates the release with six all-Italian variant covers

Share it:

Panini Comics has announced a new initiative for celebrate the launch of Marvel’s Avengers, the Italian publisher will publish a series of limited edition variant covers, exclusive works starring Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Black Widow.

A unique opportunity to get your hands on six different works, designed exclusively by first-rate local artists. The covers, in fact, boast noteworthy signatures: from Werther Dell’Edera (Iron Man on number 5 of Iron Man 2020) to Gabriele Dell’Otto (Captain America on number 22) and Valerio Schiti (Thor on number 4 of the magazine dedicated to him), from Marco Checchetto (Hulk on issue 25 of The Immortal Hulk) a Elena Casagrande (Ms. Marvel on Captain Marvel # 16) and Michele Bandini (it’s her Black Widow on Avengers # 23).

The books with the limited edition variant covers will be available in the comic shop and online on the Panini Comics website starting from 10 September, with the sole exception of Captain Marvel with the work of Elena Casagrande, out on 24 September. The Marvel’s Avengers video game is available now in early access on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, from 4 September on sale for everyone and by the end of the year also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.