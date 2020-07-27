Marvel's Avengers on PS5: the game will take advantage of DualSense features and 3D audio

Share it:

The pantheon of Marvel superheroes is getting ready to populate the gamers' lounges starting next September, when Marvel's Avengers will debut on PC and console.

Furthermore, as it has been known for some time, the title will also enrich the libraries of the next gen hardware of Sony and Microsoft. As confirmed by Square EnixIn fact, Marvel's Avengers will also arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X. In this regard, it seems that the development team of the new superhero-themed adventure is preparing to exploit the potential offered by the next gen.

During an interview granted to the editorial staff of Official PlayStation Magazine, there has been particular discussion of the PS5 version of Marvel's Avengers. During the chat, Crystal Dynamics confirmed that the game will support a resolution to 4K and a framerate a 60 fps, but not only. "The team plans to make the most of it haptic feedback and adaptive controller triggers DualSense and the3D audio of the console. – promised the software house – We have yet to decide exactly how, but expect to feel in the middle of superhero action like never before".

Waiting for more details on this, we point out that on the pages of Everyeye there is a rich interview with Crystal Dynamics on Marvel's Avengers, edited by Gabriele Laurino.