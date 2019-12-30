Marvel's Avengers: new details on singleplayer, cooperative and Chimera

Share it:

The developers of Crystal Dynamics return to talk about Marvel's Avengers to reveal new details on the singleplayer component and the cooperative mode.

With a message posted on their Twitter profile, the guys from the Californian subsidiary of Square Enix help us familiarize ourselves with the gameplay dynamics of their next blockbuster dedicated to Avengers.

According to the authors of Marvel's Avengers, among the activities that we will have to carry out during the adventure there will be Hero Missions and the Warzone: the former will have to be completed only in singleplayer to progress in the plot and help us recompose the narrative puzzle, while for the latter we will be given the opportunity to face them both alone and in the company of other players, up to a maximum of 4 users for multiplayer lobbies.

Regardless of the type of mission selected, every aspect related to the planning of the activities and the management of the equipment will be delegated to the Chimera, the giant helicopter that will transport the heroes and represent the basis for operations to be conducted on the field.

Marvel's Avengers is slated to launch May 15 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. Between the end of 2020 and, presumably, the first half of 2021, the nextgen release of Marvel's Avengers on PS5 and Xbox Series X is expected, or at least this is the thought expressed by the leaders of Crystal Dynamics in outlining the plans to long-term post-launch support for the title.