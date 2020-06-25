Marvel's Avengers: MODOK looms in the new story trailer

Share it:

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics began the War Table event by presenting a new one trailer for Marvel's Avengers.

The new movie serves as an introduction to the story, and focuses in particular on Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel, and on the relationship between the Avengers, which was torn after the tragic events of the A-Day, a day of celebration that was supposed to present the new futuristic headquarters of San Francisco and a new helicopter powered by an experimental energy source, which unfortunately it has turned into a real disaster. The video also introduces one of the villains of the action adventure, that is MODOK, acronym for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing. Marvel fans will surely remember him as the artificially changed and super-intelligent lord of the AIM (Advanced Mechanical Ideas). Find the trailer at the opening of the news, enjoy!

Marvel's Avengers, remember, will be available from September 4th on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Google Stadia. The Avengers will be found ready for the next generation of consoles: Square Enix has already confirmed that the free update to PS5 and Xbox Series X will be available from the launch of the consoles! If you don't know what to do while waiting, you can recover and play these five (plus one) Marvel games.