Marvel’s Avengers: Metacritic welcomes the first reviews, here are the votes

As you well know by now, Square Enix has decided not to give journalists and influencers the chance to play Marvel’s Avengers early, forcing everyone to start their own adventure in conjunction with the launch of theEarly Access, which took place last Monday night. Two days later, here are the early reviews complete with a vote.

Here are all the reviews currently published:

Worth Playing – 85/100

Gamers Heroes – 80/100

Trusted Reviews – 70/100

Jeuxvideo.com – 65/100

As you can see, the four reviews all show different grades ranging from 8.5 to full pass. These opinions are also accompanied by eight of the so-called “reviews in progress”, whose first opinions on the game are all in all positive, with the exception of a negative comment regarding the repetition of the product. If the average of the press reviews is on 75 his 100, much lower is that of users, which is firm at 58. As usual, even in this case you need to pay close attention to user comments, many of which seem to want to do nothing but start the classic review bombing (both positive and negative) and may have been written by users who do not have tried the product thanks to Early Access.

While waiting for our review to be published, we remind you that in the last War Table of Marvel’s Avengers the arrival of Kate Bishop was announced.