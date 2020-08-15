Marvel's Avengers: meet tonight on Twitch with the Beta and a special guest

Share it:

If you have no way to try the Marvel's Avengers Beta in this second weekend of testing, know that there will be one tonight mini-marathon dedicated to the game.

Starting from 8:00 pm to midnight today, 14 August 2020, you can tune in to Everyeye's Twitch channel and keep us company while we tackle some missions as Marvel superheroes and comment on the game with special guests such as Davide "Falconero" Persians, who will come to visit us during the evening.

We remind you that the second test phase of the game, arriving this evening, is dedicated exclusively to Xbox One and PC users who have pre-ordered and to all PlayStation 4 owners, even those who do not have a code for the Beta. The next Beta, which will be held from 21 to 23 August 2020, will be open to all.

Also do not forget that anyone who finishes the missions proposed in this trial version will be able to receive the Hulk's pickaxe for free in Fortnite Battaglia Reale and a series of extra rewards in the final version of the game, out next September 4, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One and Steam.

Have you already taken a look at the minimum and recommended requirements of the Marvel's Avengers Beta on Steam?