Marvel’s Avengers: Let’s play with the Avengers this week on Twitch

If you can’t wait to wear the costume of your favorite superhero and immerse yourself in the atmosphere of Marvel’s Avengers, know that the weekly programming of the Everyeye Twitch channel will be full of appointments.

After having grappled with the challenges offered by the Beta of Marvel’s Avengers, the next stage of approaching the release of the new action adventure signed by Crystal Dynamics e Square Enix will happen at ore 21:00 of Tuesday 1 September with an episode of Marvel’s Avengers which will see Gaming Day busy playing on the first day of opening of the servers.

The media event organized by Crystal Dynamics will help us to trace the contours of the launch experience of their blockbuster on the Avengers, with in-depth information on advanced content and on the strategies to be implemented to get the better of the beyond 50 enemies present in the title. Also during the War Table we will talk about the activities that will involve fans with the contents coming in the near future Marvel’s Avengers between Events, Missions, Assignments and Challenges.

For those who want to receive more information on this ambitious project, we invite you to follow us on Twitch Wednesday 2 September to discuss Marvel’s Avengers in the double date that will take place at ore 15:00 and at ore 21:00.

For the launch day of Marvel’s Avengers, scheduled for September 4th on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia, on Everyeye’s Twitch channel we have already planned a Q&A Deluxe for ore 15:00, during which you can interact with the community and with the editorial staff to discuss, among other things, the release of the new project by Square Enix.