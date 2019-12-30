Marvel's Avengers: LEGO figures confirm two new characters

Share it:

Although everyone is looking forward to the launch of Marvel's Avengers and nobody has complained about the amount of superheroes that we can control, the truth is that there are few characters confirmed by Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics. Now, a collection of LEGO figures supposedly related to the game have revealed a couple more superheroes that could join the party.

In fact, on the current list were Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk and Kamala Khan. To which we would have to add Black Panther and Hawkeye according to the LEGO filtering. We cannot confirm that they are controllable characters, but considering that there are no figures of other characters that may also appear only in scenes, it is likely that they will join the main cast.

Why does the figures relate to the game? You will ask. The answer is as simple as it is obvious: by the appearance of characters like Captain America and Iron Man in the game, recreated in the same way in the figures. That and the fact that the villains of the Crystal Dynamics title appear in the set of figures. Below you can see the figures through the tweet of the QuidVacuo user.

AAAAAAA! The block figures of 'MARVEL's AVENGERS:' confirm Black Panther and Hawkeye in the game. pic.twitter.com/AJSts5TDCx – 🎄𐋀 QuidVacuo 𐋀🎄 (@QuidVacuo_) December 30, 2019

Some fans are already celebrating the possible inclusion of these superheroes. Although, on the other hand, there are also other players who lament that Captain Marvel has not sneaked into the filtration. Character that has been rumored since the confirmation that Kamala Khan would be in the game. For now, we will have to keep waiting for some kind of official confirmation.

