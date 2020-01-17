Marvel's Avengers is delayed until September

Share it:

Avengers, meet! Square enix has summoned the heroes of Marvel to give you sad news. His next video game adaptation, Marvel's Avengers, is delayed for several months and will not be released on May 15, 2020, as planned. Instead, the title will arrive last summer. Specifically, the September 4, 2020. The news has communicated Crsytal Dynamics on its official website, where he explained the reasons that led him to make this decision:

“When we set out to show you our vision of The Avengers, we pledged to offer a campaign with an original story, an attractive cooperative mode and enough content to cover the coming years. To that end, we will spend this additional development time focused on refine and polish the game according to the high quality standards that our fans expect and deserve. We apologize for the delay. We trust that The wait will be worth it"

Does the delay of Final Fantay VII Remake affect?

It is impossible not to relate this delay to that suffered by another of the Square Enix games. Neither more nor less than Final Fantasy VII Remake, which will end up coming out on April 10, 2020. Was the developer really going to allow her two great tricks for this year to come out in consecutive months? It does not look. With this delay "on the other side of the summer", Marvel's Avengers gets rid of fighting, in addition to Cloud and company, with Resident Evil 3 Remake (April 3, 2020), Cyberpunk 2077 (whose launch is set on April 16, 2020) and The Last of Us: Part 2 (May 29, 2020). Heavy weights that insurance has looked sideways when making the decision.

Its prequel, in March

What keeps its release date is the novel that will serve as a prequel to game history. It will be called Marvel's Avengers: The Extinction Key, the March 31 of and will be written by Gregory Keyes, American bestselling writer who has already interned more than once in the lore of universes such as those of Star wars Y Babylon 5, or in video games like The Elder Scrolls Y XCOM. This novel will finish putting us in a situation and will add to the line of comics based on the game, which have been published since last September.

