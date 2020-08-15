Marvel's Avengers, 'I am Iron Man': the story of Tony Stark on video!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As players begin to familiarize themselves with the Crystal Dynamincs title, our journey continues to discover the Avengers usable in the Marvel's Avengers Beta.

As part of the game test made available by Square Enix, not all the cast members of the title are available, but only six of them. Among these, inevitable, we find Iron-Man, alias Tony Stak. Eccentric and brilliant billionaire, owner of Stark Industries, the hero boasts a complex past, which has gradually led him to take on his shoulders the weight of the identity of Avenger.

There history enclosed in the iconic gold and scarlet metal armor is therefore worthy of further study: to tell you about it, the editorial staff of Everyeye has created a video specially dedicated to Iron-Man and his alter-ego Tony Stark. As usual, you can view the video directly at the opening of this news or on the Everyeye YouTube Channel. In both cases, we wish you a good view!

To discover the narrative and editorial background on the main ones Avengers, we point out that on our pages you can find two rich specials, dedicated to the story of the Hulk and the origins of Miss Marvel. In closing, we therefore remind you that the Marvel's Avengers Beta is now online on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.