Marvel’s Avengers: how to get early access from September 1st

The Avengers are finally coming to Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC: Marvel’s Avengers it will be officially released on September 4th on all the platforms mentioned, but by purchasing one of the special editions you will have the opportunity to guarantee you an early access of 72 hours, starting from September 1st.

Playstation 4

There are four versions of the game available for purchase on Playstation 4, each with unique features and a different price. Let’s see them in detail:

Standard Edition – the classic version of the game, without any kind of bonus, can be purchased in physical or digital version at the price of 69.99 euros, 49.99 euros on Amazon.it

– the classic version of the game, without any kind of bonus, can be purchased in physical or digital version at the price of 69.99 euros, 49.99 euros on Amazon.it Exclusive Digital Edition – this edition is, as the name implies, available exclusively for Playstation 4 owners, and is only available in digital format. Priced at € 79.99, it provides a early access 72 hours, a special Miss Marvel plaque, and 1000 credits to spend on character customization

– this edition is, as the name implies, available exclusively for Playstation 4 owners, and is only available in digital format. Priced at € 79.99, it provides a 72 hours, a special Miss Marvel plaque, and 1000 credits to spend on character customization Deluxe Edition – this version includes, in addition to early access of 3 days, including 6 costumes and 6 Obsidian plaques for the Avengers, at a cost of € 89.99

– this version includes, in addition to of 3 days, including 6 costumes and 6 Obsidian plaques for the Avengers, at a cost of € 89.99 The Most Powerful Edition On Earth – this edition is the classic collector’s version, containing some statuettes, key rings and other objects that will delight collectors. Also includes 72 hours of early access, for a total price of € 219.99.

Xbox One

There are only three editions available on Xbox One: the Standard, the Deluxe, and theEarth’s Most Powerful Edition. Again, the versions that will allow you to get theearly access 3 days, which can be activated starting from September 1st, are the last two, while the prices and other contents remain absolutely unchanged compared to the editions for Playstation 4.

PC

However, all those who want to buy Marvel’s Avengers on PC will have to be content with choosing between theStandard Edition and the Deluxe in digital format, as physical versions are not available for Steam users, and consequently the Collector’s Edition cannot be purchased for PC. In this case, the only way to get theearly access is therefore to purchase the Deluxe Edition.

In summary, here are which editions you can buy in case you are interested in getting the three days of early access to the game, which we remember will be available starting from September 1st, exactly 72 hours before the release of the title, scheduled for September 4th:

If you are a user Playstation 4, you can choose 3 different versions: Exclusive Digital Edition , Deluxe Edition , and Earth’s Most Powerful Edition .

you can choose 3 different versions: , , and . In case you want to buy the game on Xbox One instead, the only versions that will give you early access are the Deluxe Edition and the Earth’s Most Powerful Edition .

instead, the only versions that will give you early access are the and the . For users PCfinally, the only version available that offers 72 hours of early access is theDeluxe Edition.

While the beta of Marvel’s Avengers was grinding important numbers, Square Enix has released the launch trailer for Marvel’s Avengers in Italian.