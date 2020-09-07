Marvel’s Avengers: how to activate and select AI-controlled companions

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Any business of Marvel’s Avengers, with the exception of the missions of the single player campaign, it can be tackled alone or in the company of three other players. If you prefer to play without resorting to the help of other users through online multiplayer, you can decide to take the field alongside three AI-controlled heroes.

To make AI-controlled bots fight alongside you during missions, all you need to do is interact with the Strategic Table on the bridge of the Chimera and select the option “Select Hero / Companions” at the bottom of the screen. In this way you access the hero selection menu, within which you just need to highlight the three Avengers you want to fight and activate them as companions by simply pressing the Square button on PlayStation 4 and X on Xbox One. Heroes active as bots will be marked with a small blue icon and, once in the game, will wear the costume and equipment you have assigned to them via the menus.

We remind you that on our pages you will also find the guide on how to change hero on board the Chimera in Marvel’s Avengers. If you are a beginner, you can take a look at our tips to start playing Marvel’s Avengers.